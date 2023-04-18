On Tuesday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .227 with a walk.
  • Pillar has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Pillar has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .327 batting average against him.
