The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . Oddsmakers give the Maple Leafs -155 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Lightning (+135).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we think will come out on top in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)

Maple Leafs (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.6)

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 8-11-19 in overtime games on their way to a 50-21-11 overall record.

Toronto is 20-4-9 (49 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-9-4 record, 16 points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals in 56 games (44-7-5, 93 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 22-12-6 record (50 points).

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 30-13-5 (65 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 33 times, and went 19-8-6 (44 points).

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (46-30-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the 20 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have earned 95 points in their 60 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 35 games has a record of 20-12-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 26-13-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 37 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

