Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.