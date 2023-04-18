The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (17.6%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (35.3%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings