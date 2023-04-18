Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (58.8%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in six games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (70.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

