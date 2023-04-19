Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .294.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In nine games this year (50.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Martinez (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
