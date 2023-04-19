The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0. Bookmakers list the Wild as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-150).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-150)

Stars (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 8-15-23 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

In the 27 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-12 record (good for 30 points).

In the 13 games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars are 39-7-6 in the 52 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to record 35 points.

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 28-11-7 (63 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars went 15-10-8 in those matchups (38 points).

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 46-25-11 this season and are 13-11-24 in overtime contests.

In the 25 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

Across the 13 games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned eight points.

When Minnesota has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in 49 games, earning 77 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games and registered 48 points with a record of 23-11-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 24-10-6 to record 54 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

