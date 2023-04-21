The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers Friday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied at 1-1.

Watch along on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN as the Bruins look to take down the Panthers.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players