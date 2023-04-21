Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-5)
|228.5
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 229.5 combined points per game, 1.0 more point than this contest's over/under.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|25.5
|-125
|26.6
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-125
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.5
|-125
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
