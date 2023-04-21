The Atlanta Braves and Kevin Pillar, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is hitting .241 with a double and a walk.
  • Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Pillar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
