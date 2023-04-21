The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The point total is set at 211.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.

New York's outings this year have an average total of 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks are 46-36-0 ATS this season.

This season, New York has won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 53 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 211.5 points.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, New York has performed worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

When New York totals more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Three of the Cavaliers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

