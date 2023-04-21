Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-2)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- These two teams average 231.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 228.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.
