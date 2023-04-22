76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 3-0 series lead.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The 76ers have a 48-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.
- Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60.6% of the time. That's more often than Philadelphia covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (58.2%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia has been led by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).
- The 76ers rank 16th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.
- With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by draining 12.6 treys per contest.
- Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5).
- This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
- Brooklyn takes 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 60.3% of its shots, with 69.2% of its makes coming from there.
