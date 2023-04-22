The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Clippers 114 - Suns 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 7.5)

Clippers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Clippers (40-42-0) this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 9-8-1 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Both Phoenix and Los Angeles games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season.

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (9-21).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks sixth with 111.6 points allowed per contest.

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2022-23, 63.8% of them have been two-pointers (71% of the team's made baskets) and 36.2% have been from beyond three-point land (29%).

Clippers Performance Insights

On offense Los Angeles is the 17th-ranked team in the league (113.6 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (113.1 points allowed per game).

The Clippers are 23rd in the NBA in assists (23.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Clippers are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Los Angeles takes 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Los Angeles' baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

