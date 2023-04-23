The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The Oilers are listed with -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kings (+135).

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-155) Kings (+135) 6.5

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 37-26 in those games.

Edmonton has a 26-16 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Oilers have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Edmonton's 85 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 56 times.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been listed as an underdog 42 times this season, and won 19, or 45.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 5-9 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 42.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 42 of 85 times.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are putting up 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Oilers are the top-scoring team in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers rank 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in league play.

The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings didn't go over the total in any of their past 10 games.

The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 8.1 goals, one goal lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

