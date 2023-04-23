See the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38), which currently has four players listed, as the Warriors ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Warriors will try for another victory over the Kings following a 114-97 win on Thursday. Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 36 points in the victory for the Warriors, while De'Aaron Fox notched 26 points in the loss for the Kings.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Gary Payton II PG Questionable Illness 4.6 3.1 1.4 Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 20.4 2.7 4.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors score just 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).

Golden State has a 34-12 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Warriors have been putting up 121.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9).

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Kings are scoring 120.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 116.1 points per contest.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings score 117 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while giving up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

