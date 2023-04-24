In the series opener on Monday, April 24, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (14-8) square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-10). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+200). An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 12 out of the 19 games, or 63.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Marlins this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

