Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +190 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bravesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 20 total times this season. They've finished 13-7 in those games.

Atlanta has won all five games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Atlanta has played in 23 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-6 10-2 5-3 10-5 9-6 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.