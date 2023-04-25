On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Hoeing will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.