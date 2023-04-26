The Milwaukee Bucks are 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -11.5 220.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 50 of 82 games this season.
  • Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its outings this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 38 games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.
  • Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Eight of Bucks' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).
  • The Bucks put up 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Nine of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 4-7 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-0 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

