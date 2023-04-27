The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 6 with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) currently includes zero players. The playoff matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27 from State Farm Arena.

The Hawks beat the Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday when they last met. In the Hawks' victory, Trae Young recorded 38 points (and added four rebounds and 13 assists), while Jaylen Brown scored 35 in the loss for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

The Celtics' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 116 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this season.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

The Hawks are scoring 120.9 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA with 115.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 116.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 231

