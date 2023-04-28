The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .227.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Pillar has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Peterson (1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.