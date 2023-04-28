The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Friday against the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 win over the Kings (his most recent game) Curry produced 31 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Curry's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 29.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 4.4 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.1 PRA 43.5 41.8 39.1 PR 37.5 35.5 34 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.5



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

Curry is responsible for attempting 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

He's taken 11.4 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Kings are the 25th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Kings have allowed 26.7 per contest, 28th in the league.

The Kings are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 42 31 2 8 2 0 0 4/23/2023 43 32 5 4 5 0 1 4/20/2023 37 36 6 3 6 1 2 4/17/2023 41 28 3 6 3 1 0 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.