The Boston Bruins are on their home ice at TD Garden Sunday against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 7-5 FLA
4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA
4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS
4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS
4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 41 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

