The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .253 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

In 48.1% of his games this year (13 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings