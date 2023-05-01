Monday, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets and Tylor Megill, with the first pitch at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 1 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-1.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is hitting .296 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Hilliard has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
