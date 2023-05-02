Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .245 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.1%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (48.3%), including more than one RBI in 24.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
