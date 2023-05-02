Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have +150 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-175).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-175)
|Kraken (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 40-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has gone 21-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 63.6%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 49 games this season, and won 22 (44.9%).
- Seattle has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over on one occasion in its last 10 contests.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.