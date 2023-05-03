Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .241 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has an RBI in 13 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.