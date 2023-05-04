The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.
  • He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this year (23.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
