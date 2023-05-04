How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0.
The Maple Leafs matchup with the Panthers will air on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
