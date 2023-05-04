Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, four home runs and nine walks.
- In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Ozuna has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ozuna has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
