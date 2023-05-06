Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (22-11) versus the Baltimore Orioles (22-10) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (1-1) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 18 (64.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered six games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 180 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.62 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule