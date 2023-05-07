On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .229 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has a double, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .152.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Ozuna has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

