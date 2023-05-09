The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his most recent showing, had 53 points and 11 assists in a 129-124 loss to the Suns.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jokic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 24.5 28.3 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 9.5 9.8 9.3 PRA 53.5 46.1 50.4 PR 44.5 36.3 41.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 39 53 4 11 2 1 0 5/5/2023 42 30 17 17 1 1 0 5/1/2023 41 39 16 5 2 1 2 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

