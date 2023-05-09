How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars try to defeat the Kraken.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.