The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-7.5) 225 -315 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 225.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-7.5) 225 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 226.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 233.7 combined points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Stephen Curry 30.5 -125 29.4
Klay Thompson 22.5 -115 21.9
Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -105 17.1
Jordan Poole 9.5 -125 20.4
Draymond Green 8.5 +100 8.5

