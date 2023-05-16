Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rangers on May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers' Dane Dunning will make his third start of the season.
- Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Angels
|May. 5
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|at Royals
|Apr. 17
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 49 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .297/.382/.479 slash line on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 38 hits with six doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .250/.312/.487 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
