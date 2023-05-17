MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, May 17
As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Braves (Spencer Strider) against the Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi).
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for May 17.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Pirates at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|PIT: Hill
|DET: Rodríguez
|8 (41.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (51.2 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|1.57
|7.8
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Pirates at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|COL: Gomber
|8 (43.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40 IP)
|3.95
|ERA
|6.30
|6.9
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Reds at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Dustin May (4-1) when the teams play Wednesday.
|MIN: Gray
|LAD: May
|8 (45.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47 IP)
|1.39
|ERA
|2.68
|11.1
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Twins at Dodgers
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Luis Medina (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|ARI: Nelson
|OAK: Medina
|8 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11 IP)
|6.20
|ERA
|8.18
|5.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics
- ARI Odds to Win: -160
- OAK Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will counter with Ross Stripling (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|PHI: Walker
|SF: Stripling
|8 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (29 IP)
|5.75
|ERA
|7.14
|8.4
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Phillies at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Yu Darvish (2-2) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|KC: Hernandez
|SD: Darvish
|18 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (42.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|3.16
|10.8
|K/9
|9.9
Live Stream Royals at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (2-1) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|LAA: Canning
|BAL: Bradish
|5 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (25.2 IP)
|6.37
|ERA
|4.56
|7.9
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Angels at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-2) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (2-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|WSH: Gore
|MIA: Cabrera
|8 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (35.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|5.35
|11.2
|K/9
|12.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- WSH Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (5-2) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|NYY: Cole
|TOR: Bassitt
|9 (56.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (49 IP)
|2.22
|ERA
|3.49
|9.8
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (2-1) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|SEA: Gonzales
|BOS: Bello
|7 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (23.1 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|5.01
|6.1
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mariners at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Josh Fleming (0-0) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (4-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|TB: Fleming
|NYM: Senga
|8 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|4.14
|4.8
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -110
- TB Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rays at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (0-0) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|MIL: Burnes
|STL: Liberatore
|8 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.35
|ERA
|-
|7.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (4-1) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Eovaldi (5-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|ATL: Strider
|TEX: Eovaldi
|8 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (53.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|2.70
|15.2
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers
- ATL Odds to Win: -155
- TEX Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Braves at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (4-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to J.P. France (1-0) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|CHC: Smyly
|HOU: France
|8 (44.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (11.2 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|0.77
|7.7
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -160
- CHC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cubs at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-4) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Mike Clevinger (2-3) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|CLE: Battenfield
|CHW: Clevinger
|6 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|4.79
|7.4
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.