Bam Adebayo will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 win over the Celtics (his most recent action) Adebayo posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 30.5 32.8 30.9 PR 27.5 29.6 27.4



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

