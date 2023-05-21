Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 24 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.9%).

Atlanta has a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Atlanta has played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-17-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-10 17-7 8-7 20-10 18-13 10-4

