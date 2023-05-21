In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, making 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

At home Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).

This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

