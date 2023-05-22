Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-13).

Atlanta has a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In the 46 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-18-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-10 17-7 9-7 20-10 19-13 10-4

