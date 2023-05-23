Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-18) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (4-1), while the Dodgers' starter has not yet been announced.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 246 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule