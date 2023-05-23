Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 on May 23, 2023
Jason Robertson and Jack Eichel are two of the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|3
|3
|2
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Jamie Benn has 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|May. 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Chandler Stephenson is a leading scorer for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Stars
|May. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|May. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
