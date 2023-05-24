The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .233.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 of 48 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
24 GP 24
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin (2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .153 to opposing hitters.
