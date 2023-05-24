On Wednesday, Orlando Arcia (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .319.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), with multiple hits eight times (29.6%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games.

In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings