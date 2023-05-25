Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights playing at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, airing on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-0 in the series.

You can watch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players