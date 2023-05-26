Taijuan Walker gets the nod on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies looking to take down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-150). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 41 total times this season. They've gone 26-15 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 17-8 (winning 68% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Braves have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a spread set for only two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-12 17-7 9-7 22-12 21-15 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.