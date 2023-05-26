Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .332/.419/.577 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 37 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .235/.363/.524 on the season.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has eight doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 37 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .269/.324/.409 slash line on the season.

Bohm will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

