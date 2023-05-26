The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .222.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (20 of 36), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (33.3%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (38.9%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 16
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.